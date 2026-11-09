Edo: Okpebholo vows to tackle flooding, complete roads, others

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has pledged to tackle flooding and erosion in vulnerable communities across the state, assuring residents that his administration will complete critical road and drainage projects as he marks his second anniversary in office.

The governor gave the assurance on Monday during an extensive inspection tour of ongoing and completed infrastructure projects across Benin City, where he assessed the progress of construction works and inspected areas affected by flooding and erosion.

Okpebholo, who was accompanied by journalists on the tour, said his administration was committed to reclaiming flood-prone areas through improved drainage systems and properly connected water retention facilities, while ensuring the completion of major road projects.

One of the major stops was the Catholic Charismatic Renewal Centre along the Ugbihoko-Upper Ekehuan axis, where the governor inspected areas frequently affected by flooding and erosion.

He said the government would intervene to reclaim the affected locations and provide lasting solutions to the environmental challenges.

He also inspected the water retention pond around Amufi community and the Army Barracks axis of Upper Ekehuan Road, stressing the need to ensure proper drainage connectivity from the facility towards Gelegele to improve water management and protect residents from persistent flooding.

Recalling the condition of the area before his administration, Okpebholo said: “When I came to the area, there was no road that was completed, but now, under my government, I have ensured that the road was completed.

“I will also make sure that the pond in the area is properly connected so that residents will no longer be disturbed by flooding.”

At the Adesuwa Junction flyover, which is currently under construction, the governor engaged the contractor on the project’s delivery timeline and directed that the completion target be shifted from December 2026 to January 2027.

The inspection tour also covered the Ramat Park flyover, where the governor assessed the adjoining road infrastructure, including the newly tarred road opposite the flyover, as well as Amufi-Okpagha Road and connecting routes.

Other projects inspected included Palace Road in Uteh, Lucky Way, the Old Benin-Sapele Road, the Benin-Sapele Road by RCC, the road leading to Camplink Resort in Obagie community, and the four-lane concrete pavement project along the Benin-Sapele Road, where one side had been completed.

The governor also visited the RCC-Ogheghe axis, the bypass, Evbukhu Road and other sections of Sapele Road to assess ongoing construction and rehabilitation works.

At Ikpoba Hill and Tempoga, he inspected drainage projects designed to improve water evacuation. The inspection also covered Akpakpava and adjoining areas.

The tour continued through Palace Road, Lucky Way and the Ramat Park axis before proceeding through Amufi Road to Government House.

The inspection formed part of activities marking the second anniversary of the Okpebholo administration, which falls on Thursday. It also provided an opportunity to assess ongoing infrastructure projects, engage contractors and identify areas requiring further government attention.

The projects inspected underscored the administration’s focus on road construction and rehabilitation, drainage infrastructure, flood control and improved transportation across Benin City.