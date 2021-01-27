Ahead of the February 1, 2021 resumption date of schools in Edo State, the state branch of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has directed all primary school teachers in the state not to go to work following the inability of the government to meet its demand for improving working conditions.

In a joint statement in Benin yesterday by the state chairman, Mr Pius Okhueleigbe, and the assistant secretary-general, Mr Moni Mike Modesty Itua, insisted that the strike must commence as the state government has not demonstrated any reasonable commitment to resolve the issues presented to it.

The union had on January 12, 2021, directed all primary school teachers and school heads to embark on an indefinite strike with effect from January 18, 2021.

Mr D.O.Enakhimion, the Permanent Secretary, Establishments for Edo State, Head of Service, Mr Anthony Okungbowa, however, appealed to the union to suspend the strike and give considerable time to create an opportunity for the government to dialogue with it with a view to resolving the issues.

Unfazed by the government’s appeal, the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) at an enlarged meeting resolved that the indefinite strike which commenced on January 18 must continue.

The statement said the decision to continue with the strike was because the union was convinced that it had earlier allowed the state government eight weeks to have its demands resolved before the commencement of the strike.

The unionists listed their demands as the payment of the 2013 to 2015 promotion arrears of teachers in Oredo, Orhionmwon and Uhunmwode Local Government Areas.

Others are reinforcement and guarantee of the payment of primary school teachers monthly salaries, on or before the 27th day of every month as directed by Governor Godwin Obaseki, correct implementation of the 30 per cent Special Allowance for Teachers in schools for challenged children and all arrears.

Okhueleigbe and Itua added that it was no longer disposed to request for additional days from the state government.

