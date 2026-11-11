Edo NLC, TUC urge Okpebholo to deepen commitment to workers’ welfare

Organised Labour in Edo State has urged Governor Monday Okpebholo to demonstrate greater commitment to workers’ welfare and sustain policies aimed at improving the living conditions of civil servants as his administration marks its second anniversary.

The position of Organised Labour was contained in a joint statement signed by the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Edo NLC, Prof. Monday Lewis Igbafen, and the State Chairman of the TUC, Comrade Joseph Wasah, and made available to journalists on Wednesday in Benin.

The unions, while acknowledging what they described as modest achievements of the administration in the last two years, called for greater attention to workers’ welfare, improved conditions of service and the consolidation of worker-friendly policies.

They particularly commended the regular payment of salaries, employment into the public service and increased recruitment in the education and health sectors.

The labour unions also noted that the prolonged challenges of arbitrary sackings and unpaid salary arrears previously experienced by workers in state-owned tertiary institutions had been addressed since Okpebholo assumed office.

They further acknowledged the state government’s efforts to address the demands of pensioners, describing the development as a positive step towards improving the welfare of retired workers.

They cited the commendation reportedly given to the state government by the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) at its recently concluded South-South zonal meeting in Benin.

The labour movement also commended the governor’s approach to tackling insecurity across the state, urging him to sustain and strengthen the efforts to guarantee a safer environment for workers and residents.

On industrial relations, the unions acknowledged what they described as a new dawn in engagement between the state government and the two major labour centres in the country: the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

They specifically highlighted the resolution of the prolonged leadership dispute within the Edo State Council of the NLC as an indication of improved labour relations and constructive engagement.

The statement, issued ahead of the second anniversary celebration of Okpebholo’s administration, scheduled for Thursday, November 12, at Ogbe Stadium, Benin, congratulated the governor on the milestone and expressed the unions’ readiness to strengthen cooperation with the state government.

Organised Labour said it remained committed to working with the government to strengthen collective bargaining, promote harmonious industrial relations and contribute to the overall development of the state.

It, however, urged the governor to translate the gains recorded in the last two years into sustained improvements in workers’ welfare, stressing the need for greater commitment to policies that protect the interests of the workforce.