Edo NDC seeks speedy judgment in Omoregie, Aiguobaweghian pre-election dispute

The leadership and stakeholders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Edo have called on the judiciary to expedite judgment in a pre-election dispute involving the party’s candidates for Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, expressing concern that further delays could affect preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The stakeholders, who spoke with the Nigerian Tribune on Saturday at the Edo State High Court premises in Benin, said repeated postponements of judgment in the case involving Comrade Edwin Omoregie and Hon. Charity Aiguobaweghian had heightened anxiety among party members and supporters.

They explained that the case, which had earlier been scheduled for judgment, was again postponed on November 6, without a fresh date communicated to the parties as of Saturday, Nov 7.

The stakeholders noted that the suits involving the party’s candidates for Ovia Federal Constituency, Oredo Federal Constituency and Ovia North-East Constituency I State Constituency were instituted around the same period.

According to them, however, judgments in two related pre-election disputes were delivered by Justice (Prof.) Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court, Benin, on October 26 and 27, 2026.

They identified the cases as the dispute involving Mr Omo Osagie Efosa and Hon. Omosigho Uyi Frank over the Oredo Federal Constituency seat, and that involving Franklin Agbonohenhen Uyi and Samuel Osarenogae Aghedo over the Ovia North-East Constituency I seat.

The stakeholders said the delivery of judgments in the two cases, while the Ovia Federal Constituency dispute remained pending, had generated apprehension among party members, who are eager to know the outcome of the matter.

Speaking on the development, Comrade Franklin Agbonohenhen Uyi said the repeated postponements had heightened concerns within the party, stressing that the matter required urgent judicial attention in view of the approaching electioneering activities.

He said, “This judgment was earlier postponed from last week, only for us to hear that it would not hold again. Anxiety has already set in, and our people are beginning to wonder what is happening. Pre-election matters are time-bound, and we want a speedy judgment because our party is preparing for the election.”

Similarly, Hon. Osazee Osakue said judgment had been fixed for November 6, but proceedings at the court premises ended without a fresh date being announced for its delivery.

“We are appealing to the judiciary to assist us in the matter involving Hon. Omoregie and Hon. Charity Aiguobaweghian. We were just asked to leave the court premises, and no new date has been given,” he said.

Also speaking, Enowanren Victor Aguebor urged the judiciary to ensure that the dispute was resolved without further delay, noting that the uncertainty surrounding the case was affecting the party’s preparations for the forthcoming elections.

Another stakeholder, Omonua Patrick, also appealed for urgent attention to the matter, saying the absence of a new judgment date had increased concerns among party members as the 2027 general elections approached.

The stakeholders, however, urged party faithful to remain calm, united and committed to the party’s activities, while expressing confidence in the judiciary’s ability to dispense justice in accordance with the law.