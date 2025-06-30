Edo: NADDC trains 50 females in CNG conversion

National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), on Monday, began the training of 50 females in Edo on the conversion of petrol-powered vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered vehicles.

The training, the NADDC said, was in collaboration with the Edo State Government.

Speaking at the flag-off of the training, the Director General/CEO of NADDC, Mr Olumemimo Joseph Osanipin, said that the initiative aligned with the Federal Government’s commitment to promoting cleaner and cheaper energy in the nation’s transport sector.

ALSO READ: FG begins CNG conversion training for lady mechanics in Edo

Osanipin also added that the scheme would equally equip and empower the technicians being trained with the skills to safely and competently convert petro-powered vehicles to CNG models.

This was just as he added that the initiative was to promote gender equality, and economic empowerment as well as contribute to the growth of the automotive sector within the CNG ecosystem in Nigeria.

Osanipin, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Industrial Infrastructure, Mrs. Joke Onireti, stated that the training was part of the Council’s efforts to promote the adoption of CNG as a cheaper, cleaner, and safer fuel for mobility in Nigeria.

“This training is designed to last for five days and to provide technicians with theoretical and practical hands-on knowledge on the conversion of petrol-powered vehicles to CNG-powered vehicles.

“The aim is to actively engage trainees in a variety of learning outcomes and promote teamwork among them. The training is structured to allow ample time for hands-on practice enabling participants to demonstrate and apply the acquired knowledge and technical know-how practically. Osanipin reiterated.

According to him, after the removal of fuel subsidies by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, govt opted for alternatives to petrol-powered vehicles.

The NADDC, he added, had been training males on the conversion of petro-powered vehicles to CNG models.

“Now, we want to introduce many ladies to this sector. They will have skill upgrade on how to convert to CNG. This is the first training for ladies in collaboration with the state government and Lady Mechanic,” Osanipin stated.

Also speaking, the Director of Lady Mechanic Initiative, Sandra Aguebor, said it was the first time women were to be trained and certified as CNG conversion specialists.

Aguebor said the beneficiaries would be deployed to the workshop after the training, and encouraged the beneficiaries to focus on the training to set up their workshops in the future.