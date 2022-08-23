Edo maiden film festival attracts 1,551 movie entries from 94 countries

The Edo State International Film Festival (ESIFF) has received 1,551 movie entries from 94 countries for the maiden edition of the festival billed for early September 2022.

The festival, organised by the Edo State Government in collaboration with private sector partners, is aimed at spurring the state’s booming creative industry.

The Managing Director of Edo State Skills Development Agency, EdoJobs, Ukinebo Dare, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Benin City, ahead of the commencement of the film fiesta.

At the briefing held at the New Festival Hall, Government House, Benin, on Tuesday, the state government also unveiled the logo and brand ambassadors for the film festival.

The ambassadors include Nollywood actor and film producer, Nosa Rex Okunzuwa, and actress and television host, Linda Osifo.

Dare said the event, scheduled to hold between September 1 and 4, 2022, had been primed to boost the film industry and reposition the state as a choice location for film and television productions.

She further noted that, as part of the festival, over 200 movies would be shown at different locations in the state, thus providing an opportunity for networking and developing talents in the state’s creative sector.

“Edo State International Film Festival has received 1,551 movies as entries for the festival from 94 different countries. We have an international jury, including film professors and filmmakers from around the world that will watch all these films and select the best movie from these entries that will be shown during the festival. The festival holds from 1st to 4th of September, 2022,” Dare said.

Noting that winners would receive up to $6,000 in rewards, the EdoJobs Managing Director added, “We have three categories in the festival that have cash prizes of $2,000 each. These categories include the best student film; the best film shot with a phone or a tablet and the best-used technology in filmmaking. The winners will be announced during the film festival.”

“We are going to have 200 movies showing for four days at three different locations in the state as it will create opportunities for film critics, content producers and movie celebrities to interact and build a strong network to improve the art and craft of filmmaking in the state.

“We will be partnering with some reputable organisations to ensure the film festival is a success.”

On his part, the Festival Director, Mr Davison Izegaegbe, said the film festival would include several training programmes to further expose creatives in the state and showcase the Edo film industry to the international market.

“The film festival is not for the fun of showing movies but to attract and expose filmmakers to the international market,” he added.

On his part, the Commissioner for Arts and Culture, Mr Bamidele Olaitan, said, “This event is another initiative of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to restore the hope of the Edo people.





“This festival has allowed us to embark on a journey to tell our stories ourselves to the world and change our narratives as well as market ourselves and our cultural heritage to the world.”

