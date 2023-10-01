The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, Senator Neda Imansuen, stated on Sunday that for the Labour Party to conduct a rancour-free governorship primary in Edo State in February 2024, the party must first put its house in order to overcome the challenges ahead.

He expressed joy regarding the Supreme Court’s decision that finally resolved the Lamidi Apapa faction issue, which he mentioned had been a hindrance to the progress of the party.

He added that the LP remained the party to beat in Edo State.

Imansuen, who spoke on a wide range of issues on the occasion of the nation’s 63rd Independence anniversary, expressed optimism about the prosperity of the country and pleaded for everyone to join hands to overcome the hydra-headed challenges confronting it.

He said, “Well, my worry has been this issue of Lamidi Apapa, but thank God, the Supreme Court has since laid that to rest, and it is behind us now.

The Labour Party is the party to beat in Edo State, and that is the truth, that has been the reason why many people have been attracted to run under the Labour Party platform to seek that ticket, and it is a good thing for us.

“But how we manage it will determine how far we can go, but I can assure you that we are going to manage it. We are going to put our house in order, and we are beginning to do that very quietly.

“And for the aspirants that are trooping in hoping to get our ticket, we are telling them that we must come together first to build the party. We ought to have a very strong platform upon which to run, and that is very key.

“Many of the aspirants have come to see me, and I keep saying that we need to come together so that at the end of the day, if there is transparency, which I know there would be, we all can rally around that candidate, and the Labour Party will be the candidate to beat.

Regarding his reaction to the 63rd Independence anniversary, he said many Nigerians are suffering due to the impact of subsidy removal and called for reflection on how the country has fared with the hope of finding solutions to the problems in the country.

He also called for massive job creation for Nigeria’s teeming unemployed population.”

