A few months after the conduct of its governorship primary, a new wave of crisis hit the Edo State chapter of the Labour Party (LP), as a pressure group within the party, the Labour Party Integrity Group (LPIC), issued a seven-day ultimatum to the State Chairman, Kelly Ogbalo, to resign.

The LPIC also directed the chairman to hand over all instruments of office to one Ehiwe Ikuoyemwen as acting state chairman.

The group’s requests, as contained in a letter dated January 5, 2024, and endorsed by Ikuoyemwen, Jegede Idemudia, and Aminu Abdullahi, were hinged on the claim that Ogbalo had completed his constitutional term of six years from 2013 to 2019.

The statement, which was also addressed to the Inspector General of Police, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, and the LP presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, among others, asked Ogbaloi to henceforth desist from carrying out official activities.

“Tender all administrative documents, hard copy and electronic, inventory of assets to date, and account of all funds, revenues, and assets received in the name of, on behalf of, the Labour Party.

“In view of your exhaustiveness and effusion of your maximum constitutional tenure foretasted, desist from undertaking any function, public or media statement, or activity of any kind on behalf of the Labour Party at any level,” the LPIG directed.

The group also presented a supporting document dated August 30, 2023, from Akingbade Oyelekan & Co. Chambers, which claimed that the state exco had been dissolved and a caretaker appointed.

Reacting to the development, Ogbaloi denied the claims, saying:

“Ogbaloi has not been removed, and he will continue to operate until a competent body of the LP, the NWC, and the Congress of the party call a congress.

“And until then, I remain the chairman of the Labour Party. Further to this is that the groups that may have made this are the groups that are seeking to reap where they did not sow; they are no members of the Labour Party as of today, and even if any one of them remains a member, they are at best on suspension from the party.” Ogbalo stressed.

