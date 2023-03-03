‘Suyi Ayodele – Benin

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), in Edo State, Dr Kingsley Oghogho Okundaye, has congratulated all national assembly members-elect in the February 25 General Elections on their successes at the polls.

Okundaye described the massive turn up of votes for the party’s presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi and other Labour Party candidates across the country, as a sign of total readiness of the people for a new Nigeria.

The Labour Party bigwig made the statement in a congratulatory message he personally endorsed to the Labour Party candidates across the country, especially those in the Edo South Senatorial District.

He said that what transpired at the poll was an indication that the people genuinely needed a truthful change because they were tired of the suffering and hardship which they have been going through in the past years.

Okundaye, who is one of those that agitated for the creation of Edo State said from the results of the poll, it was obvious that the electorate was tired of recycling politicians hence they needed a phase of new life and individuals that would take the country to the promised land.

Okundaye assured the people that the presidential and the national assembly polls were just the beginning and eye opener to the true cause of the new Nigeria, adding that sooner or later, the gospel would spread across states, especially Edo State at the next year’s governorship election.

He, therefore. appealed to the people not to take into violence to express how they felt about the outcome of the presidential elections, where the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was perceived to have manipulated the process.

Okundaye said the national leadership of the party was already putting things together in order to reclaim the stolen mandate and called for calm for all Obedients worldwide.

To demonstrate that the LP won the February 25 General Elections, Okundaye urged the people to come out in large numbers on March 11, 2013, to vote for the candidates of the Labour Party in the governorship and house of assembly elections to consolidate on the landslide victory of our great party.





Okundaye also used the opportunity to commend the doggedness and zeal of all the senatorial and house of representatives candidates for their effortlessness in ensuring victory was served to the Labour party.

