A chieftain of the Labour Party in Edo State, Dr Oghogho Okundaye, has described the conduct of the Saturday Local Government Council elections in Edo State as a sham and acclaimed local government elections as a rape of democratic principles.

Dr Okundaye, who stated this while fielding questions from our correspondent, said it was unfortunate that the council election, which he opined to be closest to the people, could be conducted in an allegedly uncivilised and barbaric manner.

“In this time and era in Nigeria’s existence, an important election, especially as it’s relevant to the grassroots, is still being conducted in such uncivilised and barbaric manners.”

He condemned the exercise in its entirety and claimed that the animalistic tendency that was allegedly exhibited during the election, which led to many Labour Party members being injured, was unfortunate.

The LP chieftain called on the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) to review the election process and cancel the election because “it was obvious in the public domain that the exercise was characterised by fraud and electoral malpractices and as such was not free and fair.

“It is a known fact that members of the ruling PDP, allegedly backed by external forces, freely used dangerous weapons to scare Labour Party members from the field, carted away voting materials in some areas and wrote results in some others

‘”It has again been proven that the Labour Party has become a thorn in the flesh of other parties, hence they are using all undemocratic means to deny the party victory, as again replicated in the Edo state government’s masterminded local government election.

He called on members of the party not to take laws into their own hands but to remain calm, as the democratic civilization of the party can’t be compared with the alleged thuggery approach of the PDP displayed during the local government elections.

Okundaye also called on the security agencies to search, arrest, and prosecute private individuals allegedly in possession of weapons, which he claimed were used to chase away Labour Party members and their Agents to enable them to write the outcome of the result.

