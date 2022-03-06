Edo LGA chairmanship aspirant harps on developing waterways potential

A frontline local government chairmanship hopeful for the Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, Mrs Benedicta Ebuehi, has promised to explore the full potential of the rivers in the council area as a viable transportation alternative in the locality.

Mrs Ebuehi, who is the immediate past Chairman of LGA, assured that if elected, she would see to it that the waterways in the council area earned good revenue for the LGA.

The chairmanship aspirant in the forthcoming local government election in the state also vowed to commit all her leadership experience and influence within and outside Nigeria in partnering with developmental groups to make Etsako East an enviable local government in Edo State and in Nigeria when elected as the Chairman of the local government.

“We must move ahead with confidence, determination and surefootedness in our collective efforts in making Etsako East great. There can only be a reform when there is the will. I have the political will, the experience and necessary connections with relevant development partners that will ease the burden of building an enviable council,” Ebuehi assured.

According to her, “we need to strengthen and expand our current infrastructure in order to create the needed foundation on which we will collectively build the new Etsako East of our dream. We have great potential for social-economic attainment and for leadership.

“For us to realise these potentials, our two major resources; land and people must be developed and judiciously utilised.”

She maintained that Etsako East Local Government could offer a better alternative as a major travelling and transportation hub in connecting to Abuja, Kaduna, Kogi State and all the northern states, by focusing on its comparative advantage of the high sea.

“When elected as the next chairman, our administration will open up Etsako East waterways and construct a befitting World Class water transport service through the Agenebode high sea as safer roots in travelling to the north rather than following through road.

“Etsako East can become a model local government in Nigeria through super sea transportation service to neighbouring states. We have the plans; we have the passion all that is required is your nomination and vote in making Etsako East an enviable local government,” she said.

The Chairmanship aspirant who was speaking during her consultation with leaders and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Okpella said, “When we create an enviable water transportation system in Etsako East, the ripple effect will increase commerce and industry in our communities. It is time to take advantage of our available infrastructure in building and developing our locality.

Mrs Benedicta Ebuehi assured that she would break the long besetting development barrier of captivating development policies without implementation.

“Failure of implementation has been the bane of development in Etsako East Local Government.. Etsako East local administration has been awash with brilliant written policies that are often rubbish by insincere implementation

“That is the reason why we are stagnant. I am in the race to break the implementation barrier that I have already started in my few months as chairman.

“I am here today to commit myself that I am passionate about taking the path those previous chairmen did not take. The road not taken previously is the road that will lead us to economic prosperity, it is the road that would lead us into massive employment generation for our people, especially our teeming youths,” she boasted.

