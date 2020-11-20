Edo LG chairman, 10 travellers kidnapped, driver shot dead

Unknown Gunmen on Friday kidnapped the chairman of Esan Central Local government Area of the state, Prof. Waziri Edokpa along the Benin-Abuja highway.

Edokpa on leave of absence from the Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Ambrose Alli University (AAU) Ekpoma, was reportedly kidnapped in the early hours of the day.

While the dust raised by the abduction of the local government chairman was yet to settle down, passengers of a popular Benin-based transport company were hijacked and kidnapped by gunmen.

The driver of the bus which was said to have been travelling to Abuja from Benin was reportedly shot dead by the kidnappers.

As of the time of filing this report, the whereabouts of all the nine kidnapped passengers are still unknown.

It was gathered that the chairmen of local government areas from Edo south are in a closed-door meeting with the Edo state Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo in a desperate effort to map out strategies to free their colleague.

In another development, a 400-level medical student of an unnamed university, Miss Oghogho Christiana, was also kidnapped along Benin/Auchi road on Thursday.

A total of 48 suspects made up of runaway prisoners of Oko and Sapele Road Correctional Centres in Benin, kidnappers and armed robbers were recently arrested by the police and paraded at the state police headquarters.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Obaseki who joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in June after he was disqualified by the APC, defeated Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC in the election results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday.Edo LG chairman Edo LG chairman

A Kano based industrialist, Chief Kalu Ogbonnaya, has advised the Federal Government to take necessary steps to stimulate the nation’s economy to prevent a recession post COVID-19.Edo LG chairman Edo LG chairman

Ogbonnaya who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano, said as a result of the coronavirus raving the world, no business has been moving.Edo LG chairman Edo LG chairman