Edo kicks off campaign against use of chemicals, empowers 449 fish farmers

By Hendrix Oliomogbe - Benin
Over 449 fish farmers made up of eight clusters have been empowered in Edo State since 2018 to date, the director, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security in Edo, Mr Friday Ehimare has disclosed.

Ehimare Speaking yesterday at Ekehuan village, Ovia North East Local government Area of the state during the department’s sensitisation campaign against obnoxious fisheries practices, Ehimare said the campaign had become necessary following the continuous use of harmful chemicals in aquaculture.

He said that the state government In its determination to boost the protein intake of the people, create jobs and income, had created fish cluster farming empowerment under the Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme (CACS).

According to him, the campaign is essential to discourage fish farmers against the use of chemicals in the aquatic ecosystems and to educate them on the best and acceptable practices.

He added: “The use of chemicals such as gammalin 20, DDT among others when introduced into water kills every living thing in the water.

“Some common fish species such goldfish, butterflyfish, other organisms like turtle, snails and crabs are rarely found in the water due to continuous use of harmful chemicals,” he said.

According to him, the chemical residue in fish muscle is also dangerous to fish consumers and also reduce income. So we will continue to educate them.

The chairman of fish farmers in the village, Mr Faith Eyituoyor promised to adhere to the aqua-culture best practices.

