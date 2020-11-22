In a bid to stop the cult killings and other related security situations in Edo, the Edo State Joint Security Taskforce over the weekend raided Upper Sakponba, Benin City, the epicentre of the killings and combed riverine communities where suspected kidnappers were arrested.

The arrested suspected kidnappers, who were believed to be responsible for the orgy of violent kidnappings in the state were seven males whose arrest took place around Ogbemudia Oil Palm Plantation on Saturday, some 24 hours after the taskforce kicked off its operation.

Prior to the operation, General Officer Commanding 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Anthony Bamidele Omozoje, had intimated Governor Godwin Obaseki on their activity in the state, promising to bring a halt to the recent rise in criminality and lend support to efforts at capturing fleeing escapees from the two federal correctional facilities in Benin City, during the October 19 EndSARS protest in the state.

The army general also met with heads of security agencies in the state, where he canvassed for synergy among the agencies with a view to restoring peace and order in the state.

On their operations in the riverine communities and other hotspots, Omozoje said: “Troops of the 4 Brigade are on clearance operation at suspected kidnappers hideouts at Ogbemudia Oil Palm Plantation and the river behind it. We intend to disrupt all kidnapping activities along the axis and secure the Benin-Auchi Expressway.”

He also noted that several escaped prisoners and criminal gang leaders had been arrested, as the taskforce would focus on ensuring a reduction in crime in Benin metropolis and environs.

He added that he was in synergy with the Commander 4 Brigade, Brig. Gen. UM Bello, and the Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Zone 5, Mr Sola Davis.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters Will Close Window To Peace, Obasanjo Warns Buhari

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reacted to the recent shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate, warning President Muhammadu Buhari that the shooting of protesters will close the window to peace…



After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…