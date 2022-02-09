Edo IPMAN condemns abduction of chairman, calls for unconditional release

The Edo chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has condemned the abduction of its Chairman, Alhaji Abdul Hammid Egele, by gunmen.

Egele was on Monday evening abducted by gunmen at his residence in Jattu, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state, while his driver was killed in the process.

The association, in a statement signed by the Assistant Secretary, Mrs Angelina Aigbokhai, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday, expressed worries over the manner its chairman was abducted.

It, therefore, called for the unconditional release of the chairman, saying that the abduction was orchestrated by enemies of the state.

“The abduction which is seen as planned and orchestrated by enemies of Nigeria is one among many that have taken place in the country and Edo state in particular.

“IPMAN as a body will not take this as a joke but as an attack on the entire body which will be highly resisted,” it warned

The Association, therefore, called on the Inspector General of police, the Department of State Security Service, the Nigeria Army and other relevant authorities to ensure the release of its chairman unhurt as well as carry out immediate investigation to unravel the secret behind the abduction

“We also call on the state governor, Godwin Obaseki to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous crime in our state,” the association said.

The association also sympathised with the families of the driver that was killed in the attack and those of the officers of the Nigeria Police who were shot and injured during their gun duel with the evil men.

“It is our prayer that Baba is released unconditionally and unhurt,” the statement said.

