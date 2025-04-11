Edo: Internet fraudster voluntarily surrenders to EFCC in Benin
Metro

Edo: Internet fraudster voluntarily surrenders to EFCC in Benin

Rowland Kpakete

A 28-year-old internet fraudster from Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State has voluntarily surrendered to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Benin.

The EFCC made this known in a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, @officialEFCC, at 4:31 PM on Thursday.

According to the agency, the man turned himself in on Monday, April 8, to the Acting Zonal Director of the Benin Zonal Directorate, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACEI Effam Okim.

The suspect explained his reason for surrendering, saying, “I reported myself because I wanted to stop and turn a new leaf.”

He also confessed to being involved in romance scam activities.

“I tell my victims that I am from China and that I work as a medical doctor in a war-torn country.

“My victims are foreigners who I deceive into love relationships. I communicate with them in Chinese using a mobile app translator.

“I profess love for them by telling them how beautiful and attractive they are,” he added.

The EFCC noted that the suspect’s decision to surrender was driven by fear of being apprehended.

He told officials he no longer wanted to continue with the fraudulent practice.

The Commission described the development as encouraging and said investigations are ongoing.

