Edo Immigration PRO kidnapped in Benin on her way to church

The Edo State Command of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) was early Sunday morning thrown into panic mode as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, Mrs Bridget Esene, was reportedly kidnapped by gunmen on her way to church.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that Esene was trailed by her abductors on Sunday morning around Iqueniro area off Agbor Road, as she was making her way to her church.

The suspected kidnappers were said to accosted her and dragged her out of her car into a getaway car which took her to an unknown destination.

A source at the Immigration Service, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the kidnapping.

“She was abducted at her church premises around Agbor road area this morning. Her whereabouts is yet unknown as her abductors are yet to speak with her family. Her car has been recovered where it was dumped at Agbor road bye-pass area and we learnt that her abductors headed towards Benin Auchi road axis off the by-pass,” the source said.

The kidnappers, as at the time of filing this report, were still incommunicado.

Efforts to reach the Edo Police Command Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Chidi Nwabuzor, were unsuccessful as he did not pick calls made to his mobile number.

