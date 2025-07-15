Edo: ‘I paid N6.5m ransom for my release,’ abducted Chief Imam reveals

The Chief Imam of Uromi Central Mosque in Edo State, Sheikh Muhammad Murtadha Obhakhobo, has revealed that he paid N6.5 million ransom to secure his freedom from his abductors.

Tribune Online reports that Imam Obhakhobo, who is the President of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Edo-Delta Chapter, was kidnapped on July 9, 2025 by unknown gunmen.

The cleric was said to have been forcefully abducted at the Angle 90 Area of Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of the state around 2 p.m while on his way to buy food after observing one of the Islamic daily prayers.

A family source who spoke with Tribune Online on the development hinted that the suspected kidnappers reached out to the family, demanding a ransom of N30 million.

However, speaking with our correspondent shortly after regaining his freedom, Imam Obhakhobo maintained that the police had no hand in his freedom, contrary to reports.

According to him, “I am Imam Muhammad Murtadha Obhakhobo, the Chief Imam of Uromi Central Mosque in Edo Central, Edo State. I was kidnapped on the 9th of July 2025 along the Ubiaja-Illushi road.

“I got myself released with the sum of 6.5 Million Naira on the 13th of July 2025. I’m also shocked to see a different person’s picture in one of the papers claiming it was me.”

Imam Obhakhobo recounted that upon returning home, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Uromi Division visited him to gather information.

However, he expressed dismay upon learning of the conflicting media reports.

“I just got information on the newspapers where the police are trying to take credit for doing nothing,” he added.

The Imam made it clear that his release was a result of private efforts and the payment of a substantial ransom.

