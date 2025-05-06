Edo: How we traced over $300,000 laundered money to suspected ‘Yahoo boy’ — EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has explained how it traced $300,000 suspected to be laundered money to a “Yahoo boy” in Edo State.

The anti-graft agency, in a post on its X handle (formerly Twitter), said the suspect was among the 35 suspected fraudsters picked up on Sunday in the state by its operatives, adding that credible intelligence helped in busting the suspects.

The statement reads, “As a ‘picker’ or ‘azaman’ in internet fraud lingo, investigations revealed that the suspect has collected and laundered over $300,000 (Three Hundred Thousand United States Dollars) for his syndicate members who are at large.”

According to the EFCC, the suspect is allegedly involved in investment and banking fraud, assuring that he will be charged in court upon conclusion of investigations.

