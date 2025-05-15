Edo High Court nullifies Etsako West LGA chairman’s impeachment

The High Court of Edo State sitting in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state, has nullified the impeachment of the Chairman of the council, Zibiri Muhizu Marvelous and his Vice Chairman, Benji Ojietu.

The presiding judge of the court, Justice O. M. Obayuwana, declared the impeachment proceedings leading to the removal of the duo as null and void, on the ground that they failed to comply with Section 19 of the Edo State Local Government Law 2000 (as amended in 2002).

The court found that the respondents did not provide sufficient evidence of meeting the necessary statutory requirements, which included: the formation of a 7-member panel to investigate the claimants, a review of findings by the Edo State House of Assembly, and the proper service of impeachment notice to the claimants.

As a result, the court ruled the impeachment of Hon. Zibiri Muhizu Marvelous and Hon. Benji Ojietu as Chairman and Vice Chairman of Etsako West Local Government illegal, null, and void.

Additionally, the court mandated the Inspector General of Police to ensure the claimants’ protection as they return to their offices.

It also issued a perpetual injunction against the respondents from interfering with the claimants’ responsibilities, and the payment of N1million each by the respondents to the claimants as compensation.

Governor Monday Okpebholo, it would be recalled, had through the state House of Assembly called for the suspension of the 18 local government chairmen over alleged insubordination.

The suspension received a lot of criticisms from the citizens of the state and the Attorney General and minister of Justice, Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi (SAN) and across the country.

Responding to the judgement, the council chairman, Zibiri described it as a victory for democracy.

He further appealed to Governor Okpebholo to obey the decision of the court.

