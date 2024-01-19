A group, Edo South Vanguard for Equity and Justice (ESVEJ), has accused the National Vice Chairman, South-South of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih, of fanning the ember of disaffection in the party by discrediting a governorship aspirant of the party, Dr. Asue Ighodalo.

The group said they were responding to video footage seen online where the former state party chairman was allegedly saying that “Edo PDP delegates won’t support an aspirant who joined the party yesterday (recently), who is being backed by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

In a press statement signed by the group’s coordinator, Pastor Johnson Adole, the group challenged Chief Orbih to name the delegates he has control over.

The statement reads in part

“We watch, in total dismay and astonishment, the national vice chairman South-South of our great party, the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, speaking to a group of party faithful in his living room, speaking with so much bitterness, openly attacking Governor Godwin Obaseki, accusing him of imposing Asue Ighodalo on the party.

“We, as a group, have concluded that the respected leader should embrace peace and allow the unity currently being experienced in the party to continue.

“That Godwin Obaseki is not imposing any candidate on the party but advises the governor not to dignify the unwanted attack with any response and to stay focused on his efforts at transforming the state so he doesn’t get distracted

“That Asue Ighodalo has the right to aspire for any position in Nigeria and, of course, in Edo State as well, being a free-born citizen of the state.”

The group, in its statement, maintained that Chief Orbih has no monopoly over PDP delegates and, as such, does not reserve the power he is arrogating to himself.

The group, however, reiterated their commitment to Dr. Ighodalo’s aspiration for governorship.

Meanwhile, Chief Dan Orbih could not be reached at the time of filing the report.

