The campaign of Asue Ighodalo was given a major boost in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government area of Edo State when the 55 PDP ward executives from the 11 wards in the LGA convened at Chief Tony Anenih’s residence on Thursday to endorse his candidacy.

During the gathering, which was convened by Ose Anenih, son of Chief Tony Anenih to celebrate the Christmas holidays, Ighodalo took the opportunity to outline his comprehensive plans for the senatorial district and the state.

He emphasised that his unwavering dedication to public service stemmed from his genuine concern for the welfare of the people and his aspiration to improve their quality of life.

Ighodalo made a solemn commitment to be a faithful representative of the people’s interests, with a strong focus on tackling the region’s poor road conditions by generating employment opportunities, addressing security challenges, and ensuring access to crucial resources such as water, education, and electricity.

In his welcoming address, Ose Anenih, the convener of the meeting, expressed his conviction that Ighodalo was the most competent and compassionate politician he had ever encountered.

He urged the ward executives to unite strategically to secure victory for the party in the upcoming gubernatorial election in September, emphasising that supporting Ighodalo would guarantee success.

Responding to Ighodalo’s presentation, chairman of ward 10 and chairman of chairmen, Mr Barry Ebhodaghe, declared, on behalf of Esan North East LGA and all the ward executives present, their decision to fully support Ighodalo’s ambition to become the next PDP governor of Edo State.

Party stalwarts at the meeting include Andy Esene, former LGA Chairman, and Commissioner Peter Aguele, PDP house of assembly candidate Arc. Targius Irabor, party chieftain Hon Emmanuel Ogbejele Idogie, Barr. Anthony Ehilebo, and PDP LGA Woman leader Mrs. Tessy Osoyibo.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE