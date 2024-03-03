THE national leadership of the party on Saturday constituted the Edo Post-Primary Election Reconciliation Committee to reconcile the aggrieved aspirants and ensure they all work for the party’s victory in the September 21 governorship election in the state.

According to a statement issued by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Saturday, the committee will be chaired by the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed.

Ologunagba said the committee was constituted by the National Working Committee (NWC) in pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution and Guidelines after its successful conduct of Edo State governorship primary election of the party.

Members of the committee also included Senators Ahmed Makarfi, Seriake Dickson, Tunde Ogheha, Stella Omu, Dame Esther Uduehi and Senator Olalere Oyewunmi.

Others are Senator Sandy Onor, ⁠Alhaji Isiaka Gold, Emmanuel Enoidem as Secretary and Jacob Otorkpa as Administrative Secretary.

Ologunagba urged all critical stakeholders and members of PDP in Edo State to remain steadfast and continue to work hard for the success of the party and its governorship candidate, Dr Asuerinme Ighodalo, in the election.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged the aggrieved aspirants to support Ighodalo.

He said this while congratulating the PDP standard-bearer following his victory at the just-concluded primary election of the party.

The presidential candidate of the PDP in the last general election said that the election of a thorough-bred technocrat as party candidate signposts the urgency that the PDP gives to ensuring that the next governor of Edo State is a round peg in a round hole.

Atiku, in a press statement signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe on Saturday said that, “The party has made a choice, and it is not in dispute that the choice is a good one.

“It is, therefore, on this note that I plead with all other aspirants and aggrieved stakeholders to reconcile and negotiate to make sure that Edo remains a PDP state.

“Ighodalo, apart from being a brilliant mind, in whose hands the affairs of Edo State will steer on stable waters, is also a fine gentleman.

“I believe that our candidate has what it takes to bring everyone willing to work for the interest of the PDP under the huge umbrella of our party,” Atiku said.

He also noted that the current hardship being experienced by Nigerians should energise every PDP member to work for the interest of the party, especially in Edo State, in ensuring that the ruling party, the APC does not enlarge its map of hunger and poverty.