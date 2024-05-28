The new Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Edo State, Honourable Elizabeth Ativie, has assured members and supporters of the party of victory in the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo.

Hon. Ativie, who gave the assurance while addressing a press conference on Tuesday in Benin City, the Edo State Capital, dispelled the call for the removal of the party’s national chairman, Barr. Julius Abure.

The former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Ativie, claimed the people agitating for the removal of Abure as LP National Chairman are being sponsored by other political parties.

The Edo LP Caretaker Committee Chairman, while calling for unity in the party, further claimed that there are external forces trying to destroy the Labour Party and therefore advised members to be wary of such people.

Ativie said, “The National Chairman in his tenure has recorded a lot of successes; how do you judge a man? Is it not his works, successes, and failures?

“So his successes are more than his failures, and of course, as insiders, we know that some other parties, who are not very comfortable with the love of the masses for the Labour Party, are the ones that are igniting problems in the LP.

“I wish to vehemently and completely condemn, in strong terms, the attitude of some persons who invaded the Secretariat of the Labour Party in Abuja recently.”

She added: “The invaders were sponsored by some people who did not wish the party well. Those protesters were hired to undermine the Labour Party, as they were rented from a nearby market in Abuja.

In reaction to the claim by Kelly Ogbaloi that he is still the state chairman of the party, Ativie said: “The tenure of that executive has expired; they have even stayed more than six years”.

Speaking on the already inaugurated LP campaign council in Edo, she disclosed that her committee would be working with the campaign council: “We are going to build on what we meet on ground; we are not going to disorganise the campaign council.

