Edo guber: Akpabio hails Gov Okpebholo on Supreme Court victory

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has congratulated the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on his confirmation by the Supreme Court as the winner of the September 21, 2024, Edo State governorship election.

Akpabio described the Supreme Court judgement delivered on Thursday, which affirmed Okpebholo’s election, as the triumph of democracy and the will of the people.

He said, “What the apex court in the land has done is to affirm the will and wishes of the overwhelming majority of the people of Edo State. It shows that the election was transparent, free and fair.”

Akpabio’s position was contained in a statement made available to judiciary correspondents in Abuja by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Office of the President of the Senate, Honourable Eseme Eyiboh.

Eyiboh quoted the Senate President as saying that, “The declaration by the Supreme Court in favour of Senator Okpebholo against Mr Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the legitimately and constitutionally elected governor of Edo State has proven that, elections are won at the ballot and by people who have identified with the grassroots.

“This judgement has again reaffirmed the fact that democracy is at play and the people of Edo State have wholeheartedly embraced the All Progressives Congress (APC), and popularly elected their preferred choice of Senator Okpebholo as their governor.

“This milestone affirms Governor Okpebholo’s mandate and paves the way for him to continue delivering exceptional service to the good people of Edo State. He’s done well in the past seven months and I believe he will do excellently well in his four-year tenure.

“My distinguished brother, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on behalf of my family and constituents, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I extend my warmest congratulations to you and the wonderful people of Edo State on this landmark victory at the Supreme Court.

“I wish you success and I assure you of the Senate’s support and collaboration in ensuring the state’s progress and development,” the statement noted.

