A socio-cultural group in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, the Okpameri Descendants Union (ODU), has condemned in strong terms the renewed spate of kidnapping and banditry on the Igarra-Ibillo Road, especially around the Uneme-Nekhua-Ayetoro/Ogbe-Okpameri Junction axis of the road.

The group noted with concern that the suspected kidnappers and bandits terrorising the locality were usually disguised as herdsmen.

In a press statement endorsed by the spokesperson of the group on Sunday, Victor Arogunyo, ODU called on the government and security agencies to beam their searchlights on the Fulani Camp around Uneme-Ayetoro area, where it said the criminal activities take place almost on a daily basis and called on the Igara unit of the Nigerian Immigration Service to profile those residing in the camp.

According to the group, “A catholic man that was kidnapped last Tuesday was only released on Friday morning after paying a huge sum of money running into millions.

“Again, last Thursday a man from Lampese and his sister were robbed around the same spot and were dispossessed of their valuables and the man was inflicted with machete injuries. They were on their way from Igarra to Ibillo.

“Two weeks ago, armed robbers and kidnappers took over the Ayetoro/Ogbe/Somorika Junctions for several hours. It took the intervention of Igarra Police Division to clear the road for travellers to proceed on their journey.

“On Saturday around 3:30 pm, blood-sucking kidnappers and bandits reigned supreme around Ayetoro flank of Igarra/Ibillo Road that led to the killing of a young promising man from Ayegunle while his sibling and others were forcefully taken away into the bush.”

ODU said efforts were made by members of the vigilante group and hunters in the neighbouring areas to secure the release of the abductees, but urged the communities not yet involved to establish vigilante and hunter groups to support the ones already existing in that area.

The group hailed the synergy among the security operatives in Akoko–Edo Local Government Area including the vigilantes and hunters, and urged them to rework and overhaul their strategy to secure all the flash points in the local government ahead of the Igarra Aba Day in August which is acclaimed by local and international tourists and observers as one of the biggest indigenous festivals in West Africa.