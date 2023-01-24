Edo govt steps up campaign as Lassa Fever cases rise to 97

The Edo State Government has said that it has recorded 97 confirmed cases of Lassa Fever and nine deaths from 11 local government councils across the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Obehi Akoria, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, said Edo has continued to witness a steady rise in the number of cases and death from the virus and urged residents to comply with all guidelines to contain the spread.

She assured that efforts are being stepped up by the state government towards curbing the spread of Lassa fever in the state.

The commissioner said the affected local governments include Etsako West, Esan West, Esan North East, Esan Central, Esan South East, Etsako East, Owan East, Akoko Edo, Ovia North East, Oredo and Etsako Central.

Prof. Akoria urged “all Edo residents to be aware and take responsibility to work with the Ministry of Health, observe preventive measures and report early symptoms suspected to be malaria or any other illnesses that present like malaria so as to complement the government’s efforts at containing the disease”.

She further charged the people to reach out to the disease surveillance or notification officers within their local government areas if they have been in contact with someone confirmed to have Lassa fever or suspect any symptoms of Lassa fever or any other priority disease.

