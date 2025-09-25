Edo govt secures $250m investment deal with Euro-Africa CCI

Governor Monday OkpeBholo of the Edo State Government has secured a $250 million, five-year agreement with the European African Chamber of Commerce and Industries (EuroAfrica CCI) for strategic investment in the state.

EuroAfrica CCI is a coalition of chambers of commerce spanning 98 countries across Europe and Africa.

According to a statement issued by Fred Itua, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor and made available to journalists on Thursday in Benin, the agreement was signed during the 2025 Edo State Global Investment Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom.

The statement said that under the agreement, investments will be channelled into key sectors, including agriculture and agro-processing, mining and solid minerals, technical education and skills training, renewable energy, and green infrastructure.

“The agreement establishes a framework for strategic investment in Edo State, with EuroAfrica CCI committing to inject $250 million over a period of three to five years.

“Governor Okpebholo, through the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to creating an enabling business environment through streamlined registration processes, transparent land administration, and where applicable, tax incentives.

“He emphasised that the government will uphold transparency, accountability, and strong institutional support to ensure that these investments translate into jobs, opportunities, and sustainable development for Edo people.

“EuroAfrica CCI, represented by its Director General, Amb. Dr Kingsley Obasohan pledged to work in line with Edo State’s and Nigeria’s local content policies to guarantee that investments directly empower Edo citizens by building capacity, creating employment, and expanding industrial value chains.

“This partnership reaffirms Monday Okpebholo administration’s resolve to position Edo State as a premier destination for investment in Nigeria, ensuring that inclusive economic growth and human capital development remain at the heart of governance.

“The agreement will run for an initial period of five years, with regular joint review mechanisms to monitor progress and ensure mutual accountability,” the statement concluded.

