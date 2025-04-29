Edo govt seals PDP chieftain’s hotel in Benin

The love lost between the Edo State Government and members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took a dramatic turn on Tuesday as the state government sealed off a hospitality facility, Eterno Hotel, belonging to a PDP stalwart, Mathew Iduoyekemhen, located in the Government Reservation Area (GRA) of Benin City.

Iduoyekemhen, a two-term member of the Edo State House of Assembly between 1999 and 2007 under the PDP, was the party’s senatorial candidate for the Edo South Senatorial District in the 2023 National Assembly elections.

Additionally, the ex-legislator served as the Director General of the PDP Governorship Campaign Council during the September 22, 2023 governorship election in the state.

The action was carried out by the Edo State Development and Building Control Agency (ESDBCA), as evidenced by an official inscription bearing the code 29.425 ESDBCA placed on the hotel premises.

The ESDBCA is the agency responsible for ensuring compliance with Edo State’s regulations on planning, development, and building control.

The reason for the sealing of the hotel, which is privately owned, was not formally disclosed by the agency as of press time.

Speaking on the issue, Mr. Iduoyekemhen expressed dismay over the government’s action.

“I don’t know why a state would want to destroy an indigene’s investment. I don’t know whether it is politics they are playing… Last time, they revoked the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of the land. I saw it in the papers. This one they are doing now, I don’t know…” Iduoyekemhen lamented.