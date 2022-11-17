Edo govt responsible for delay of Federal Orthopaedic Hospital ― Health Minister

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has attributed the bureaucratic bottleneck in acquiring land from the Edo State Government as largely responsible for the delay in the takeoff of the National Orthopaedic Hospital project.

He stated this during a courtesy visit to the Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II, in Benin City, the State Capital.

The proposed federal government projects include the National Orthopaedic Hospital and the National Fistula Hospital as well as the Centre of Excellence for Sickle Cell Anaemia treatment at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin City.

He highlighted the immense benefits of the projects to include employment creation, and improve productivity in the healthcare delivery system.

Ehanire noted that Edo people are benefiting from President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government transformation agenda.

Responding, Oba Ewuare II, called for stakeholders’ support towards the actualization of the proposed new federal government projects in Edo State and the South-South.

The Traditional Ruler commended the minister for supporting the return of looted Benin artefacts and the efforts of his Ministry in curbing the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

Oba Ewuare II, who spoke in Benin Language said, “You are doing your job and you are getting results.

“It is important to give a piece of advice and support you with prayers that will enable you to achieve your goals.

“We are aware that there seem to be some challenges. We will assist you…

“You will recall that the discussion between us on the National Orthopaedic Hospital did not start today…It is important for the Edo people to support this project.

“It is an emergency. This goes to show that your tenure as a minister is yielding fruits; the Edo people are blessed.

“We should continue to support him and his ministry in prayer so that nobody will divert the good things that are coming to Edo State. It shall be well with all of us,” Oba Ewuare II, prayed.





