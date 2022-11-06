Edo govt reclaims road at Uteh community, demolishes illegal structures

By 'Suyi Ayodele | Benin
Obaseki

The Edo State Government on Sunday recovered a public road at Uteh Community in the Upper Mission Road area of Benin City, being trespassed on by an individual in the community.

A video of the construction of structures on the road had gone viral on Saturday, with members of the community calling on the state government to come to their rescue as the trespasser, is said to be an influencial personality.

When the Nigerian Tribune forwarded the video to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Osarodion Ogie; the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr. Chris Nehikhare and Mr. Crusoe Osagie, the Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Publicity, Nehikhare responded that the state government had received the video earlier and had detailed the appropriate authorities to step into the matter.

“We got this report yesterday. We have sent people there to demolish, arrest the perpetrator & publicise it. Enough is enough in Edo,” Nehikhare responded to the Nigerian Tribune.

Later, in a press statement endorsed by the commissioner, and accompanied by another video of the demolition of the illegal structures, Nehikhare said that the Commissioner for Physical Planning, Housing, Urban and Regional Development, Isoken Omo led the recovery team.

The statement titled: “…If you see something, say something …impunity must stop”, urged members of the public to always contact the state government whenever they noticed any infraction in the localities.

The text of the statement reads: “At about 4pm on Saturday, November 5, 2022, Edo State Government’s attention was drawn to the wanton construction of a perimeter fence on a road in the Uteh Community, upper mission area of Benin City with impunity.


“The video complaint, identified the proprietor of Divine Providence School, Palace Road, Uteh community, upper mission extension as the person illegally grabbing land and attempting to annex same.

“Consequently, an Enforcement Team from the Ministry of Physical Planning, Housing, Urban and Regional Development led by the Hon. Commissioner, Isoken Omo, visited the site today, Sunday, November 6, 2022 and reclaimed the road.

“The school was also sealed as its fence is on the road and had previously been marked for infractions.

“Other contraventions in the area were attended to particularly the row of stores along upper mission extension by the Enogie’s palace.

“We thank Edo People for their support and encouragement as this type of citizen/ government collaboration will usher in a city we shall all be proud off.

“If you see something, say something by contacting the Ministry on 09128902734 or 08104663697.”

