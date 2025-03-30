Edo govt partners LAPO to tackle challenges facing women, girls

The Edo State Government (EDSG) has announced its intention to partner with the Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO) to address various issues affecting women and girls in the state.

The State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Chief Bisi Idaomi, gave the assurance while receiving senior management staff from LAPO during a courtesy visit to her ministry over the weekend.

Chief Idaomi, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs Joy Irenonsen Ihensekhien, stated that the state government is committed to the welfare of women in Edo State and to protecting their rights.

Ihensekhien noted that LAPO’s collaborative initiative was timely, adding that the welfare and protection of women’s rights and other related matters fall under the remit of the Ministry.

Earlier, in his address, the Executive Vice President of Health and Social Development at LAPO, Dr Honestus Ayo Obadiora, explained that the visit was aimed at forging a partnership with the Edo State Government through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development for the betterment of the people.

Dr Obadiora maintained that such collaboration would help to reduce injustices, empower women in the state, and curtail violence against them.

He stated: “We are here to explore ways to strengthen our partnership with the Ministry to ensure that the people of Edo State, particularly women and children, benefit from impactful projects aimed at improving their quality of life.

“As a pro-poor and women-friendly organisation, LAPO specifically seeks collaboration in the following key areas:

“Ensuring legal and social protection for women: We urge the Ministry to support our Legal Aid unit in providing essential services to women facing challenges, ensuring that they receive the necessary legal and social protection at no financial cost to them.

“Strengthening enforcement of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law: This includes provisions against female genital mutilation, anti-widowhood practices, forced prostitution, human trafficking, and violations of child rights.

“Advocating for free and affordable healthcare services: We urge the Edo State Government to introduce free and affordable healthcare services for poor and vulnerable women, as well as the elderly in society.

“Advancing financial inclusion for women: We propose the establishment of a dedicated pool of funds for lending to vulnerable women in collaboration with LAPO.

“Promoting women’s economic rights: We advocate for policies that safeguard women’s inheritance rights, property ownership, and access to credit.

“Gender-based discrimination must be eliminated, and we call for the Ministry’s support in implementing policies that ensure financial inclusivity.

“We believe that addressing these critical issues will empower women, reduce injustices, and curtail violence against women in Edo State,” he emphasised.

While detailing the organisation’s contributions to society, Dr Obadiora revealed that LAPO has significantly contributed to poverty alleviation over the years through various initiatives and programmes.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE