Edo govt partners Carter Centre against river blindness, elephantiasis

Niger Delta
By Hendrix Oliomogbe | Benin City
Obaseki eulogizes Reps member, Edo govt suspends ASUU, Edo APC berates Obaseki , Obaseki lauds retiring, We joint venture financing model, did not collect money from Obaseki , demolition of Benin Central Hospital, Benin residents plead with Obaseki over Benin-Sapele highway, Edo civil servants, visitors ignore no vaccination, no entry order to public offices, Edo govt warns absentee, Flood takes over Edo primary school, pupils stranded, showing interest in COVID-19 vaccination, Edo gets tough, unvaccinated persons access to large, Buhari re-appoints Obaseki, PDP e-registration kicks, Obaseki dethrones traditional ruler, Equity Health Insurance package, Obaseki appeals for calm, arson attempt at Palm House
Obaseki

DUE to the rising cases of endemic Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) like Onchocerciasis, Soil-transmitted helminths and Lymphatic Filariasis in eight local government areas  of Edo State, the state government has intensified efforts to tackle the problem by providing free drugs to  patients.

The affected local government areas   are  Akoko Edo, Ovia North- East, Ovia South -West, Etsako East, Owan East, Esan South- East, Uhunmwode and Owan.

The Executive Secretary, Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency (EDSPHCDA), Dr Otaniyenuwa Eloghosa Obarisiagbon, said the intervention programme was part of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s initiative at improving the delivery of quality healthcare service  in the state.

Obarisiagbon said that the agency was partnering with the Carter Centre to provide free drugs in order to ensure that the state achieves reasonable control of the diseases in record time.

“Over the years, the Carter Centre has been supporting the Edo State government in combating the four neglected tropical diseases which include Onchocerciasis , Lymphatic Filariasis, Schistosomiasis and Soil-transmitted helminthes,” she said.

Edo State NTD coordinator, Mrs Happy Poko, explained that in tackling the diseases, it was necessary to reduce the morbidity caused by them in the endemic local government areas with a view to achieving their elimination by 2025.

Poko disclosed that Onchocerciasis  is transmitted through repeated bites by black flies of the genus Simulium.

“The disease is called river blindness because the black fly that transmits the infection lives and breeds near fast-flowing streams and rivers, mostly near remote rural villages,’’ she  said

“Lymphatic Filariasis is transmitted by the culex mosquito, especially in urban and semi-urban areas and anopheles mosquito, mainly found in rural areas. When lymphatic Filariasis develops into chronic condition, it leads to lymphoedema  or elephantiasis  of limbs and hydrocele, “ she  added.

She noted that the disease “also affects the breasts and genital organs, body deformities which lead to social stigma and sub-optimal mental health, loss of income-earning opportunities and increased medical expenses for patients and their caretakers”.

You might also like
Niger Delta

DESOPADEC trains 168 in skills acquisition

Niger Delta

Delta inaugurates Human Capital Development Council for data collection

Niger Delta

Pass Water Resources Bill, be ready for resurgence of militancy in N/Delta,…

Niger Delta

Edo govt partners Carter Centre against River blindness, elephantiasis

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More