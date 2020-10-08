Edo govt names Head of Service, Okungbowa, to head Transition Committee

In preparation for the take-off of the second term of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on November 12, the state government on Thursday announced the state’s Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa Esq., as the Chairman of the Transition Committee.

Similarly, the state government also named Mr Asue Ighodalo, as the chairman of Alaghodaro/Inauguration Committee.

The two appointments, which took immediate effects, were contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mr Osarodion Ogie Esq.

The statement added that the two committees would be inaugurated today, Friday, October 9, 2020, at the Exco Chambers, by 10 am prompt.

The Transition Committee has Mrs Debbie Enakhimion as Secretary, while Mr Henry Tenebe, Mr John Yakubu, Mrs Gladys Idahor, Mr Isaac Ehiozuwa and Mrs B. O. Okodugha are members.

Other members include Mr Henry Idogun, Dame Dr Patience Isokpekhei, Hon Victor Ebomwonyi and Hon. Pascal Ugbome Esq.

Secretary of the Alaghodaro/Inauguration Committee is Mrs Theresa Eghe-Abe while other members are Eire Ifueko Alufokhai, Engr. Ethan Uzamere and Isoken Omo.

Other members include Dr Tony Aziegbemhin, Ukinebo Dare, Jim Fred Obaibiku, Temi Etomi and Chattie Anakhu.

Meanwhile, Obaseki has set up a seven-man Special Visitation Panel to look into the affairs of Ambrose Alli University, AAU, Ekpoma, and submit its report within six weeks.

The SSG announced the setting up of the visitation panel in a statement signed by him on Thursday, saying that the Committee would be inaugurated on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the Exco Chambers at 10 am prompt.

The Panel is chaired by Prof. I. K. Omoruyi, with Prof. Lawrence Atsegbua, SAN; Mrs M. E. Ohiowele and Mr Roland Ogbebor as members.

Other members of the panel are Dr. J. O. Okovido, Venerable Osaze Egbenusi and Mrs. P. E. Aziegbemhin.

According to Ogie, “The Terms of Reference of the Visitation Panel include examining the administrative structure of the university in line with the law establishing it.

“To establish the actual student population both regular and non-regular students against the accredited Faculties and Departments.

“To investigate the quality of training programmes in the university especially in relation to the standard.

“To examine the finances of the university in the area of revenue generation, expenditure transparency, accountability and observance of due process.

“To critically look at the mode of employment and promotions at the university with a view to determining whether due process was observed in the recruitment and promotion and whether the staff strength vis-a-vis the carrying capacity of student’s population of the university is balanced and reasonable.”

Other terms of reference include “to look into all issues regarding the implementation of Government directives between the university and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“To look into the future funding for the university in the light of the coronavirus pandemic,” and “To look into any other matter, which in the opinion of the Visitation Panel, is incidental to its assignment.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE