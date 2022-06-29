Edo govt hands over new magistrate court complex

To facilitate quick dispensation of justice, Edo State government has handed over a newly-completed and furnished ultramodern twin magistrate court complex in Urhonigbe town, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state to the judiciary.

Handing over the completed magistrate court, Governor Godwin Obaseki, represented by the chairman, Edo State Oil and Gas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC), Pastor Kennedy Osifo, said the new magistrate court was built in line with the Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) agenda of the Obaseki administration.

Governor Obaseki expressed confidence that the project would enhance the quick dispensation of justice to the people of the locality, stressing that “the structure further reaffirms the governor’s electoral campaign promises towards restructuring the judiciary for effective and efficient service delivery.”

Obaseki urged the state judiciary to use the facilities judiciously to bring the desired benefits to the state.

The magistrate court complex consists of two chambers for magistrates, who shall sit simultaneously to hear cases.

In his remarks, the Chief Judge, Justice Joe Acha, thanked the governor for building such an edifice for the judiciary and commended the EDSOGPADEC board for making use of available resources to execute viable projects to complement the efforts of Governor Obaseki in the state to make life more meaningful to the people.

