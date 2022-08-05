Edo govt employs 3,000 teachers, introduces digital learning, others

As part of the reforms in the Edo State education sector, the state government on Friday announced the recruitment of 3,000 teachers for the primary education segment, with a plan to engage1,000 teachers for the secondary school segment.

The reforms in the sector, which the EdoBest Education Reforms is the flagship that was introduced by Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration with the sole aim of making the sector the template for other states of the Federation to copy.

Announcing the reforms, the State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Joan Oviawe, at a press briefing in Benin City, said the “Edo Best 2.0 Approach” is designed to improve the quality of academics in the post-primary cadre, create frameworks to coordinate co-curricular activities and improve on school administration.

She added that the government was aware of the falling education standard in the state, as a result of examination malpractice, and therefore was working hard to provide both manpower and infrastructure needed in the state school system.

“The quality of education students receive in school has come under scrutiny recently in Edo State due to the high rate of malpractice and misconduct reported during major examination exercises in the state, as well as a lack of personnel (teachers) to effectively deliver training across 307 schools dispersed across the state’s 18 local government areas.

“Since 2008, the state has not employed any teacher across the state, but we are happy to say that we have engaged 3,000 teachers for the primary and working to engage 1,000 teachers for the post-primary.

“In order to build on the achievements already seen in the Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo BEST) Programme, the State Government through the Ministry of Education has been compelled to take decisive action under the EdoBEST 2.0 reform agenda in order to address concerns with secondary education,” Oviawe disclosed.

She added that the EdoBEST 2.0 secondary school reform is intended to have an impact on students’ learning, and school administration in three key areas such as academic improvement, which is “to ensure that students are prepared to meet performance expectations in a constantly changing workplace and remain relevant.

“We have reimagined academic activities to rework the following and to ensure that 60 % of the activities are for teaching, learning, and instructional time; 24 % are for co-curricular activities, and 16 % are for brain stimulating activities for students.

“To make sure students are well-prepared for the new school year, parents and teachers would be provided with a Back-to-School list.

“And Model Digital Learning across the state, commencing with 40 pilot schools in partnership with UNICEF.”

Oviawe maintained that “the following measures are being carried out by the Ministry to enhance school administration, management, and monitoring generally.”

She said the “school Management Board is to improve secondary education, establish part of the Systems Strengthening and School Governance.”

She also classified schools into six areas of Academic Specialization: Engineering & Technology, Health & Medical Sciences, Art (performing & creative), Entrepreneurship, Sports, Social Sciences and Applied Humanities.





