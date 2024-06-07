Akpata, at a press conference in Benin City on Friday, said that agents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Edo State Government were responsible for the destruction of his campaign materials in the state capital.

The LP candidate warned that if the act continues, there would be a crisis in the state.

In a swift reaction to the accusations, Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr. Chris Osa Nehikhare, said that the government condemned any act of vandalism.

He also urged Akpata and other affected parties to channel their complaints to the appropriate authorities.

In a statement titled “Re: Olumide Akpata and Billboards,” Nehikhare asked the LP governorship candidate to engage with the relevant agencies responsible for the management of signage to settle any outstanding bills or disputes.

The text of the commissioner’s statement reads:

“We acknowledge the concerns raised by Mr. Olumide Akpata regarding the removal of his campaign bill board. The Edo State Government condemns any form of vandalism and urges all parties involved to address such issues through proper channels.

“While we understand Mr. Akpata’s frustration, we encourage him to engage with the relevant agencies responsible for the management of signage to settle any outstanding bills or disputes. Threats of violence or disobedience have no place in our democratic process, and all parties should conduct themselves with decorum and respect for the law.

“It is essential that we focus on constructive dialogue and peaceful engagement rather than resorting to tactics that may incite division or unrest. The government remains committed to upholding the rule of law and will address any disruptive behavior, regardless of one’s status or affiliation.

“We encourage Mr. Akpata to prioritize addressing the internal challenges within his party and work towards fostering unity and stability. Let us all strive to promote a peaceful and inclusive electoral process for the benefit of all citizens.”