Edo govt declares 24-hour curfew in Obazagbon, Ogheghe over communal clash

By 'Suyi Ayodele - Benin
The Edo State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew in the Obazagbon to Ogheghe axis of the Irhirhi-Arogba-Obazagbon-Ogheghe Road, in the Oredo Local Government Area of the state, beginning from 12.00 am Thursday, September 29, 2022, to 12 am Friday, September 30, 2022.

In a statement endorsed by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Osarodion Ogie, the government said the curfew was to make way for a security exercise in the affected areas.

According to him, “This is to notify the general public that the Edo State Government has declared a curfew in the Obazagbon to Ogheghe axis of the Irhirhi-Arogba-Obazagbon-Ogheghe Road for 24 hours, starting from 12.00 am Thursday, September 29, 2022, to 12 am Friday, September 30, 2022.

“Government is conducting a security operation in the area and warns members of the communities to steer clear of the Obazagbon to Ogheghe axis of the road, so as not to endanger themselves.

“Residents in the area are advised to stay indoors as the government embarks on the security exercise.”

The SSG listed the affected areas as “from Obazagbon Junction to Ogheghe Junction on the Irhirhi-Arogba-Obazagbon-Ogheghe Road and environs; from Ogheghe Junction on the Irhirhi Road up to Ogba River and environs; road connecting Okoroma Junction on the Irhirhi Road to Amagba and environs and from Amagba Junction to Ogba River on the Ogheghe – Obagie Road (link to Sapele Road) and environs.

Ogie added, “Motorists and pedestrians are advised to use alternative routes. Anyone found loitering in the area during the curfew will be arrested. To be forewarned is to be forearmed.”

