Edo govt commences issuances of promotion letters to 8,476 public school teachers

The Edo State Government said it has commenced the issuances of letters to no fewer than 8,476 promoted teachers in the public schools.

The State Commissioner for Education, Dr Paddy Iyamu, disclosed this on Wednesday in a chat with newsmen in Benin City.

Iyamu, said the processes for the promotion of the teachers commenced in February 2025 which is now climaxing in the issuances of letters to the affected teachers.

He noted that the promotion was to motivate the teachers for optimal performance.

Iyamu assured that the state government would continue to do more for the education sector.

The Commissioner added that teachers would also be beneficiaries of the N75,000 new minimum wage approved for workers in the public and civil service by the state governor, Monday Okpebholo, during the May Day celebration.

“On May Day/ Workers’ Day, we also know that the Governor increased the minimum wage from N70,000 to N75,000, and our teachers are also going to benefit from it.

“We also have teachers who have been on a contract called EdoStars. We are also reviewing their appointments to see how we can absolve some of them who are qualified, because we are very particular about those to employ. After all, the quality of teachers is the quality of our children.

“So, a lot is being done to see how we can get the best hands for the well-being and overall benefit of our students”, he said.

The Commissioner also disclosed that an interview is currently ongoing for the recruitment of 500 teachers into the basic and senior secondary schools, as well as 100 teachers for Technical Colleges.

He said the recruitment of teachers was to galvanize the workforce in the education sector.

He also added that the recruitment of 100 teachers into Technical Colleges was to ensure that youths acquired skills in addition to normal educational certificates to boost their employability, not only in the labour market but also to be self-employed.

“We have also started the recruitment of 500 teachers to galvanize the workforce, and also 100 teachers for the Technical Colleges, because we found out that aside from the fact that you go to schools to acquire certificates, the role of technical education is also very sacred”, he added.

He, however, reeled out the achievements of the Governor Monday Okpebholo-led government within the last few months of assumption of office, to include the increment of the Ambrose Alli University’s (AAU) Ekpoma subvention from N41 million to N500 million.

Others are the induction of 128 medical students and 810 nursing students who graduated from AAU in 2022, who were not inducted during the period of the immediate past government.

He also mentioned the massive renovation and rehabilitation of schools across the three Senatorial districts and the provision of learning infrastructures such as chairs, tables, and books.

