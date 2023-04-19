Edo State Government on Wednesday warned its residents against the sale and usage of Norvasc 5mg tablets, produced by United States-based drug developer, following the discovery of iron wires in samples taken from the shipment.

In a statement, the Edo State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Obehi Akoria, said the warnings followed the alert by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Prof. Akoria said, “The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued an alert and warning that the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered the recall of six million tablets from two batches of Norvasc 5 mg tablets produced by US-based drug developer, following the discovery of iron wires in samples taken from the shipment and claims from Taiwan Norvasc users that the tablets when cut into halves contain iron wire.

“The above information makes the two batches of Norvasc 5 mg tablets substandard.”

The Commissioner added, “All persons, pharmaceutical outlets and health facilities who may have any of these batches of Norvasc 5 mg tablets in stock should immediately dispose of them using the appropriate channels.

“Please be vigilant!!! Do not use this product. Please contact your doctor to discuss suitable alternatives.”

The State Government, however, urged the residents to report any case of infraction to appropriate authority .

