Edo govt assures on measures to curtail Diphtheria outbreak

The Edo State Government on Sunday assured that it had put measures in place to curtail the outbreak of the deadly diphtheria in the state, even as the disease has killed two persons at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

The Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Dennis Idahosa, gave the assurance while speaking to journalists shortly after attending the thanksgiving of his predecessor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, to mark the latter’s appointment as the Director General of the National Sports Institute (NIS) by President Bola Tinubu.

However, a group, the Concerned Edo Citizens Forum (CEDCF), has called on the Governor of the state, Monday Okpebholo, to shut down schools in the state to prevent further spread of the disease.

Idahosa told journalists that he would commence a visitation of the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the state from Monday to establish their level of functionality.

“We are doing everything we can to manage the outbreak, and a few days ago, we as a taskforce had a meeting, and all the necessary steps are being taken to ensure that we curb this outbreak. Everything is on top gear and by tomorrow (Monday) we are going to start visiting PHCs across the state.”

The CEDCF, in a letter dated 20th June 2025, endorsed by its convener, Comrade Roy Orihbhaor, and Secretary, Austin Ibude, and addressed to Governor Monday Okpebholo, claimed that their investigation showed that the disease was spreading and more deaths had been recorded. The group urged the Governor to place restrictions on social gatherings and enforce the wearing of face masks.

Part of the letter reads: “We humbly write to appeal for the closure of schools to curtail the spread of diphtheria disease and restrictions of parties and enforcement of face mask wearing through executive order accordingly.

“As critical stakeholders in the Edo project with responsibility to protect the interest of Edo people, we are seriously bothered about the spread of this deadly disease ravaging our dear state. Research and survey conducted around hospitals clearly show that a very good number of persons are presently down with the disease, and our hospitals are overstretched to accommodate patients. Hence, this appeal becomes necessary to curtail the diphtheria disease and its spread.

“Your Excellency, we thank you so far for the effort to mitigate the spread, but a critical and radical approach is required now to fundamentally address and tackle the disease because a healthy society is a wealthy society. The death rate has increased in recent times based on our observations and research.”

