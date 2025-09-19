Edo govt arrests 20 suspected cultists

…demolishes four buildings in Auchi

Edo State Government has demolished four buildings said to be owned by suspected cultists in Etsako West Local Government Area and arrested about 20 suspects during the operation.

This was contained in a press statement issued by Fred Itua, Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Monday Okonkwo, and made available to journalists in Benin on Friday.

Itua said that the Edo State Security Squad carried out the demolition exercise, codenamed “Operation Flush Out Cultists and Kidnappers”, led by the Chief Security Officer, Government House, and the Governor’s Principal Security Officer (PSO), during the week.

He said: “About twenty suspects were arrested during the operations, and four houses were demolished, including a building located on Egbiadokhai Street, behind Otaru Primary School in Auchi, owned by a wanted cultist known as Too-Believe.

“The building, which served as a regular meeting point for members of the Black Axe Confraternity, yielded alarming evidence.

“Two cut-to-size guns, two black beret caps associated with Black Axe cultists, and one sharp axe were found in the house.

“Too-Believe, who is currently on the run, is deeply embedded in cult operations in the region.

“The recent operation follows the brutal killing of a young man (a barber ) in South Ibie, an act tied to rival cult clashes.

“Another house also demolished in Anoguele Street, Iyakpi, South-Ibie, belongs to a cultist named Kuwat, who was said to be a member of the Eiye Confraternity.

“When security agents arrived at his residence, he had already fled. Kuwat was named as the main mastermind of the recent killing of the barber.

“A property in the Ogodomiza Area in Ibie-Nafe belonging to another cult leader was also demolished. The house was raided a day before, which led to the arrest of two young men, Momoh Austin (17) and Joseph Oyazojo (21).

“The suspects confessed they were brought to the area to engage in cybercrime activities commonly referred to as Yahoo Yahoo. Authorities also conducted a related sweep at Hybrid Hotel and Suites in Elele, Uzairue, where suspects were arrested.”

The statement quoted John Izegaebe, Secretary of the State Security Squad, as saying that Governor Okpenholo gave 166 days of grace to cultists in Edo to renounce their cultism and offered soft loans and skilled training for them.

According to the statement, the window was ignored, necessitating the recent demolition actions by the state government, noting that the exercise was a warning to all landlords and cultists to stay out of cultism or face the full wrath of the law.

He emphasised that the house was directly linked to the murder in Auchi earlier in the week, with evidence including weapons and cult insignia found on-site.

“We are advising parents and hotel owners to be vigilant. We are cleaning out these communities, and hotels harboring criminals are next,” the statement quoted another member of the security squad, Eribo Emwanta, to have said.