Over 150,000 persons have so far benefited from the Edo-Jobs initiative of Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Communication and Orientation, Mr Joses Sede has disclosed.

Speaking with journalists in Benin, Sede noted that the jobs were created as a result of Governor Obaseki’s focuses on industrialisation and the Edo State Agripreneur Programme which is aimed at ensuring food security and wealth creation for the people.

The Permanent Secretary solicited the support of traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society, trade unions, student bodies and other critical stakeholders towards the actualisation of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s laudable vision of charting a new course for the sustainable development of the state.

He said: “Under this project, farmers are grouped into clusters of poultry, palm plantations, rice and maize farming. To encourage industrialisation and support Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SME), the Edo Production Centre was established and over 200 of such businesses have been cited there.”

Sede who reeled out other Governor Obaseki’s achievements in the last four years echoed his second term inauguration speech where he announced his vision of focus on education, healthcare, provision of social security and safety nets by caring for the vulnerable and the disadvantaged in the state.

He reminded people of Governor Obaseki’s pledge to prioritise the development of critical energy, housing, digital and road infrastructure so as to provide a framework to drive inclusive growth; build the economy and drive industrialisation, trade and investment, to solidify the state’s status as the choice investment destination in the country.

Sede reiterated the governor’s commitment to work for every Edo citizen in his second term in office by ensuring that the state grows into a globally competitive economy enabled by technology, adding that between now and 2024, his vision is to develop and grow its digital economy and operate a digital government.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE