Edo fracas: APC alleges Wike as mastermind

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to weekend attacks and counter-attacks between supporters of its party and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) within the precinct of the palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare.

The national publicity secretary of the ruling party, Yekeen Nabena described the development as unfortunate.

Nabena in the statement alleged that the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike was the mastermind of the fracas.

The APC condemned the violence while appealing to security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

The statement read in part:” The disturbing images and reports of the destruction of property and violence meted on hapless victims during Saturday’s campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Edo State governorship candidate, Godwin Obaseki in Benin City, the state capital is a glimpse into the “do or die” plot the PDP plans to unleash in the lead up to the September 19 Governorship Election.

“To imagine that the PDP chose to desecrate the Palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare. It is despicable, unheard of and a new low even by PDP’s ignoble standards.

“Why is a show of force needed on citizens you wish to govern?

“The PDP in Edo State is not campaigning for votes but relying on brute force, violence and intimidation ahead of the governorship election. The Governor of River State, Nyesom Wike promised on Saturday to “make sure that everything needed is done” to foist the PDP governorship candidate on the good people of Edo State.

“Wike is bent on importing to Edo State his Rivers State model of violence and intimidation. He will not succeed! We definitely will not watch helplessly and allow the PDP and Wike turn Edo State into a killing field in their attempt to foist an unpopular candidate.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) strongly condemns the violence and calls on our security services to fish out the perpetrators and their sponsors.

“During the entire Edo State governorship electioneering process, we stand with the good people of the state in rejecting all forms of political violence as was unleashed on Saturday by the so-called “Obaseki Boys” and PDP supporters on hapless victims.

“The APC reiterates its stand that the people’s will and votes will determine the Edo State governorship election, not voter intimidation and election violence.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NATIONA L chairman of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Chidi Chukwuanyi, says the state of corruption in the country calls for the replication of the Ghanaian experience under former President Jerry Rawlings in Nigeria. Rawlings, known for his no-nonsense position against corruption, executed Ghana’s past… Read Full Story

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose to 39,977 as 438 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)… Read Full Story

DISTURBED by the unabated killings in the Southern Kaduna and other parts of the country, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be ready to secure the lives and properties of the citizens… Read Full Story

NOTABLE Nigerians, including the leader of Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifer, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, on Saturday, played the Federal Government over the reintegration of 601 repentant Boko Haram terrorists at the weekend… Read Full Story

AGAINST the backdrop of the ravaging COVID-19, some state governments in the South-West have said that primary and post-primary schools will remain shut in the face of COVID-19 pandemic. Osun State Commissioner for Education, r Folorunso Bamisayemi Oladoyin on Saturday said the state government was… Read Full Story

The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El Rufai has expressed support the Federal Government for increasing the fare on Abuja-Kaduna train service from N3,000 Business class to N6,000 and N1500 Economy… Read Full Story

HASSAN Ayariga, founder of the All Parties Congress (APC) of Ghana, in a recent viral video, publicly reminded Nigerians that their country had become a butt of jokes in international discourses. Right before our very eyes, Ayariga rudely poked his hands into our eyeballs. Nigerians are, however, taking the insult in their… Read Full Story

IT is no news that the Holy pilgrimage to Mecca this year would not happen as it has been restricted to those within Saudi Arabia. However, the killing of rams as a significant sacrifice during the annual festival would take place all the same… Read Full Story

The Church is one of the institutions that severely felt the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as some states are yet to lift ban on religious gatherings. Lagos, which is one of the states feeling the heat of the pandemic the most in Nigeria, fashioned out different measures to combat the deadly virus from spreading and the… Read Full Story

There is no scintilla of doubt that university education in the country is grossly and abysmally underfunded by successive administrations. Let me quickly give you some statistics so that you will not think it’s all about my imagination. In the 2018 budget, education was allocated seven per cent of the total budget; in 2019, it was 7.02 per cent and in the 2020 budget, it was reduced to 6.7 per cent, whereas… Read Full Story

Growing up was quite very interesting. It was fun and I had very excellent and wonderful parents. They were very godly and inspired me a lot. They instilled the right morals in me and I must give them the credit. I went to a private school and I was brought up godly parents until I lost my mum when I was 16… Read Full Story