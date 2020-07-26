Edo fracas: APC alleges Wike as mastermind

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to weekend attacks and counter-attacks between supporters of its party and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) within the precinct of the palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare.
The national publicity secretary of the ruling party, Yekeen Nabena described the development as unfortunate.
Nabena in the statement alleged that the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike was the mastermind of the fracas.
The APC condemned the violence while appealing to security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.
The statement read in part:” The disturbing images and reports of the destruction of property and violence meted on hapless victims during Saturday’s campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Edo State governorship candidate, Godwin Obaseki in Benin City, the state capital is a glimpse into the “do or die” plot the PDP plans to unleash in the lead up to the September 19 Governorship Election.
“To imagine that the PDP chose to desecrate the Palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare. It is despicable, unheard of and a new low even by PDP’s ignoble standards.
“Why is a show of force needed on citizens you wish to govern?
“The PDP in Edo State is not campaigning for votes but relying on brute force, violence and intimidation ahead of the governorship election. The Governor of River State, Nyesom Wike promised on Saturday to “make sure that everything needed is done” to foist the PDP governorship candidate on the good people of Edo State.
“Wike is bent on importing to Edo State his Rivers State model of violence and intimidation. He will not succeed! We definitely will not watch helplessly and allow the PDP and Wike turn Edo State into a killing field in their attempt to foist an unpopular candidate.
“The All Progressives Congress (APC) strongly condemns the violence and calls on our security services to fish out the perpetrators and their sponsors.
“During the entire Edo State governorship electioneering process, we stand with the good people of the state in rejecting all forms of political violence as was unleashed on Saturday by the so-called “Obaseki Boys” and PDP supporters on hapless victims.
“The APC reiterates its stand that the people’s will and votes will determine the Edo State governorship election, not voter intimidation and election violence.”
