Edo: Falana slams Okpebholo over threat to Peter Obi, demands apology

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has condemned a threat issued by Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, against former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, warning that it amounts to a breach of fundamental human rights guaranteed under Nigerian and international law.

It would be recalled that the remarks were made by Governor Okpebholo during a recent political rally in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area, where he declared: “There’s a new sheriff in town. [Peter Obi] cannot just come into Edo without informing me.

“His security will not be guaranteed. If anything happens to him here, he will have himself to blame. I’m not joking.”

Falana, who chairs the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), said the threat contravenes Section 33 of the Nigerian Constitution and Article 4 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which safeguard the right to life.

Citing Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution, which mandates that security and welfare be the government’s priority, Falana urged Governor Okpebholo to retract his statement, publicly apologise, and guarantee Mr Obi’s safety in Edo State.

Should the governor fail to do so, Falana advised Obi to urgently seek legal redress at the Federal High Court in Benin to enforce his rights, especially in light of rising cases of mob justice and extrajudicial killings nationwide.

