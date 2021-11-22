Edo ex-NUJ Chairman buries mother in Ondo

The remains of the matriarch of the Omo’ba Stephen Iranola Aladenika family, Ayaba Comfort Boladale Aladenika will be laid to rest in Ondo town, this weekend.

Ayaba Comfort Boladale Aladenika, who is the mother of former NUJ Chairman, Edo State Council, Otunba Mike Aladenika, transited on July 15th, 2021 at the age of 91, and will be buried on Friday, 26th, November 2021 after an open-air Interdenominational service.

According to the burial programmes released by the Aladenika family, the body of Mama comfort Aladenika will leave the mortuary in Akure, the state capital, on Thursday, 25th November 2021 for her residence in Ondo where she would be laid in state and a Christian wake would be conducted.

The late Mama Aladenika is survived by six children, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.APC states to establish Health Emergency Trust Fund…

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.