Edo elections: Parties must submit names of candidates by June 29 ― INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said all political parties must conduct their primaries for the Edo State governorship election and submit a list of candidates within the next 10 days.

Chairman of the Commission, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu gave the deadline in a speech he delivered at the second virtual meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security.

About 15 political parties have since notified the electoral body of their intention to field candidates in the election fixed for September.

Professor Yakubu, at a recent meeting with chairmen of political parties, asked them to submit the list of delegates and membership registers for indirect and direct primaries respectively depending on the mode adopted by the parties.

At Wednesday meeting, Professor Yakubu insisted that June 29 remained deadlines for submission of candidates for the 15 political parties.

He said: “Turning to the Edo governorship election, all political parties interested in fielding candidates for the election are reminded that they must conclude their primaries for the nomination of candidates in the next ten (10) days. The deadline is Saturday, 27th June 2020. I must stress that the date is firm and fixed.

“There will be no extension of the deadline. While the conduct of primaries and nomination of candidates will be the sole responsibility of political parties, our officials will monitor the primaries as required by law. Already, the Commission has published the date and mode of primaries for each of the fifteen (15) political parties that indicated their intention to participate in the election.

“Similarly, there will be no extension of time for political parties that fail to submit the names and other details of the candidates that emerge from their primaries using the dedicated portal created by the Commission. For emphasis, the deadline is 6:00 pm on Monday, 29th June 2020.”

Addressing the gathering of heads of security agencies and staff of his Commission, Professor Yakubu urged them to maintain neutrality in the course of their duties in the electoral process.

“As we approach the governorship elections, the Commission and security agencies will play a critical role. We should remain proactive during the party primaries, electioneering campaigns, voting and eventual declaration of results. We must safeguard the process and protect all those involved as voters, INEC officials, observers, the media and even some of the unarmed security personnel deployed to the polling units. Doing so requires professionalism and neutrality. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, we should also ensure compliance with the protective measures contained in the recently published Commission’s policy as well as the advisory by health authorities. In the context of the current global health emergency, we have the additional responsibility to ensure the conduct of free, fair, credible and safe elections.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Records 573 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 16,658

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 573 confirmed new coronavirus cases in the country on Sunday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 16,658…Read Full Story

Naira Marley Saga: FG Suspends ExecuJet Indefinitely

The Federal Government has suspended flight operations of ExecuJet for flying a hip-hop artiste, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, from Lagos to Abuja for a musical concert. The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika announced the suspension at the daily briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19…Read Full Story

UPDATE: APC Governors, NWC Meet With Gambari In Aso Rock •Obaseki not guaranteed victory as incumbent ― Oshiomhole

In an apparent bid to resolve the crisis arising in the run-up to the primaries in Edo and Ondo states, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, met with the Chief of Staff…Read Full Story

Lagos Govt Condemns Opening Of Private Schools, Threatens Sanctions On Recalcitrant Schools

The Lagos Government, on Monday, condemned the intentional flouting of rules by some private school owners in the state that have opened their schools to students despite the government’s directives to close schools in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus…Read Full Story

Show Empathy, Lost Lives Not Replaceable, Health Minister Tells Striking Doctors

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, told the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Monday that they cannot go on strike during a very difficult situation like this, when the country, like other nations of the world, are battling the COVID-19 pandemic…Read Full Story

Ibadan/Oke-Ogun Road: Sure Route For Smugglers, Illegal Immigrants

THE Oke-Ogun region of Oyo state is one of the richest in Nigeria in terms of natural deposits and agricultural production and is acclaimed to have contributed a lot to the development of the state and Nigeria; but for many reasons, it has remained the most undeveloped and marginalised…Read Full Story

NBET Gets New MD As Buhari Approves Amobi’s Removal

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the removal of Dr Marilyn Amobi as Managing Director (MD), Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET), to be replaced by Dr Nnaemeka Eweluka. The Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, made the announcement in a statement issued by his media aide, Aaron Artimas on Monday…Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: Tackling Rape Epidemic

This is a season of anomie judging by the spate and frequency of cases of sexual assault, defilement and paedophilic actions in the country lately. These criminal vices are pervasive and have become a daily occurrence. The cases are legion: a 100-level university student was allegedly raped and killed at a religious centre in Benin City, Edo State; a man reportedly raped 40 women in…Read Full Story

NITDA Alerts Nigerians On Fake Websites Pledging FG’s Lockdown Funds

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has drawn the attention of the general public, especially those in the cyberspace, to the existence of fake websites in circulation, trying to capitalise on the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians…Read Full Story

Important WASH Practices To Stay Free Of COVID-19

WASH in the field of environment stands for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene. It goes without saying that appropriate WASH practices are key to halt the continued spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). In a presentation made by Professor Mynepalli Sridhar during the recent World Environment Day held at the…Read Full Story

APC And The Price Of Impunity

The All Progressives Congress, APC, is fast becoming a house of commotions, where things seem to have fallen apart and the centre can no longer hold. Or how else do we describe the present situation in Edo and Ondo States, where the ruling party is at loggerheads with itself over its flag bearers for the coming gubernatorial…Read Full Story

PHOTOS: At The Age Of 35, 30, They Are Parents Of 11 Children

A couple who never planned to have any children have revealed they now have a huge brood of eleven, the Daily Mail of UK reported. Joseph Sutton, 35, and wife Nicole, 30, live with their eight daughters and three sons in their three-bedroom home in Aspatria, Cumbria, England…Read Full Story