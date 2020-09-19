Edo State deputy governor, Comrade Phillip Shaibu on Saturday voted at 10 32 am Azama Primary School, Jattu, his hometown in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Unlike in other areas, turn out was remarkably low, a situation which an upbeat Phillip Shaibu attributed to the series of violence in the run-up to the governorship election.

Speaking with journalists shortly after casting his vote, Shaibu commended the exercise, noting that it was a good thing that it turned to be peaceful as against the initial prediction of violence.

The PDP deputy governorship candidate enthused: “We will win. I am very optimistic of victory. As you can see, the election is very peaceful. There is no single case of violence here “

Accreditation and voting started early and voters are were seen lining up to vote amidst light security mounted by a combined team of security personnel.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Today, The Destiny Of Edo State Will Not Be In The Hands Of Politicians

EVERYTHING that has a beginning surely has an end, says an axiom, which is as old as creation. No matter how long a journey is, it terminates at a designed destination. So it is with the contentious, touchy and edgy politicking in the most sapping and snapping gubernatorial race ever witnessed in the history of Edo State and even in that of its forbearers – the Mid-Western region and the defunct Bendel…

Sadism As A Governing Philosophy In Buhari’s Nigeria

Responsible and morally sensitive governments all over the world toil day and night to invent novel ways to make life a little better for their citizens and to assuage the inevitable existential injuries that life episodically inflicts on people. But not so for the Buhari regime…

Police Keep Mum Over Siege Of Wike’s Hotel

Speaking on his mobile phone, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information, Mr Paulinus Nsirim who confirmed the incident said that he was still trying to figure out the reason for the police action. Nsirim said: “The police should be the one to give you the reason why my governor’s hotel room was sealed off by the police. All I can say is that his hotel is under siege by a detachment of policemen. I don’t know the reason for the action….

Mug Shots At EFCC’s Eagle

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has lost its mystery and steam. Our eagle, the symbol of the EFCC, has been de-feathered. The eagle is now grounded and reduced to merely foraging for bearded youngsters, like free-range ducks spluttering for worms in a neighbourhood gutter. It is now like a flustered monkey whose only abode is the ground. It has now become what the Scots call…