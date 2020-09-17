Edo election: Anambra NSCDC warns officers against financial inducement

The Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have warned officers and men of the command set to be deployed to Edo State for the Saturday 19 September 2020 governorship election to show professionalism in the discharge of their duties before, during and after the election.
The State Commandant, Mr David Bille gave the warning yesterday at a one-day sensitisation workshop for officers and men of the command for the poll.
He urged the officers and men to be apolitical and resist any financial inducement while discharging their duties to ensure a free, credible and non-violent election.
ALSO READ: DisCos: Schneider Electric introduces self-healing grid solutions to boost power efficiency
He further underscored the place of priority information/behaviours for prevention of COVID-19, security guidelines on Edo gubernatorial election and NSCDC roles, responsibilities and duties of operatives during the election.
The officers were equally reminded of their duty to protect officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), materials and electorates during the election.
In their separate lectures, ACC Anyanwu Kennedy, CSC Ejikeme Okeke and CSC Onabe Moses charged participants to be civil in their actions and be smart in appearance with their election identity tags on them in the course of their assignment.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
We May End Up Without A Country, Gen Akinrinade Warns Buhari
A former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. General Alani Akinrinade has told President Muhammadu Buhari to allow the restructuring of Nigeria now otherwise there may soon be no country.
Oyo Tertiary Institutions Reopen September 28, Primary, Secondary Schools To Run Shifts
Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde has approved the reopening of all tertiary institutions in the state for regular academic activities from September 28.
financial inducement
Endure Pains Of Hike In Petrol Price, Electricity Tariffs Now And Enjoy Later, APC Tells Nigerians
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Tribune Online Admission Guide for 2020/21 academic session for confirmed, standard secondary schools in Nigeria:Seed of Life College, Ibadan, is an international private school noted for academic excellence and moral uprightness in the country. For details check. www.seedoflifeschools.com