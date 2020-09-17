Edo election: Anambra NSCDC warns officers against financial inducement

The Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have warned officers and men of the command set to be deployed to Edo State for the Saturday 19 September 2020 governorship election to show professionalism in the discharge of their duties before, during and after the election.

The State Commandant, Mr David Bille gave the warning yesterday at a one-day sensitisation workshop for officers and men of the command for the poll.

He urged the officers and men to be apolitical and resist any financial inducement while discharging their duties to ensure a free, credible and non-violent election.

He further underscored the place of priority information/behaviours for prevention of COVID-19, security guidelines on Edo gubernatorial election and NSCDC roles, responsibilities and duties of operatives during the election.

The officers were equally reminded of their duty to protect officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), materials and electorates during the election.

In their separate lectures, ACC Anyanwu Kennedy, CSC Ejikeme Okeke and CSC Onabe Moses charged participants to be civil in their actions and be smart in appearance with their election identity tags on them in the course of their assignment.

