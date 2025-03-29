Edo deputy gov tasks Muslims on peaceful coexistence

Edo State deputy governor, Dennis Idahosa, has charged Muslim faithful to imbibe the spirit of peaceful co-existence in accordance with the teachings of the Holy month of Ramadan.

Idahosa’s charge is contained in his message to the Muslim faithful to commemorate the 2025 Eid-El-Fitr.

The deputy governor commended the dedication of Muslims to fasting, prayer, and charitable causes while reaffirming Senator Monday Okpbebholo’s led administration’s commitment to serving the people and working for a new Edo for all.

In the statement endorsed by his Chief Press Secretary, Friday Aghedo, the deputy governor, said that he remained optimistic that things would change for the better in the state and the country in general, especially with the special prayers offered during the holy month by Muslim faithful.

On the unfortunate tragic killings of some hunters in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area, Idahosa who called for calm, reassured that the state government would investigate the matter with a view to brining the perpetrators to book.

“The state government is committed to peaceful coexistence amongst various ethnic groups in the state. Edo states is for all, irrespective of your state of origin or religious background.

“Be that as it may, we will not condole any form of criminality, and anyone caught with such tendency will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” he stated.

